Kriti Sanon took away our breath as she dazzled in a chiffon-striped pattern saree

24 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Yesterday at Umang 2023, the actress was seen adding extra glamour to the red carpet with her sizzling look.

Kriti Sanon teamed her saree with a velvet black full sleeve blouse

Kriti Sanon played muse to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Kriti complemented her saree with shimmery silver earrings, matching rings and embroidered juttis

For glam picks, Kriti chose smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, perfect brows, mascara on the lashes and beaming highlighter

Your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's striped hot pink Manish Malhotra saree?

