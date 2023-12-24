Kriti Sanon took away our breath as she dazzled in a chiffon-striped pattern saree
Yesterday at Umang 2023, the actress was seen adding extra glamour to the red carpet with her sizzling look.
Kriti Sanon teamed her saree with a velvet black full sleeve blouse
Kriti Sanon played muse to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Kriti complemented her saree with shimmery silver earrings, matching rings and embroidered juttis
For glam picks, Kriti chose smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, perfect brows, mascara on the lashes and beaming highlighter
Your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's striped hot pink Manish Malhotra saree?
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tamannaah Bhatia's Satin Silk Saree is Worth Ditching Gowns For