Kriti Sanon looked fashionably chic in a ravishing white dress
Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it
For glam picks, Kriti Sanon chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, and perfect brows
Kriti Sanon complemented her white dress with matching long boots
Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For accessories, Kriti Sanon chose chunky golden bangles and hoops
For hairdo, Kriti Sanon chose middle middle-parted sleek bun
Kriti's soft makeup look and minimal accessories provided the perfect finishing touches to this chic ensemble.
On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Ayodhya