Kriti Sanon looked fashionably chic in a ravishing white dress

19 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it

For glam picks, Kriti Sanon chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, and perfect brows

Kriti Sanon complemented her white dress with matching long boots

Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

For accessories, Kriti Sanon chose chunky golden bangles and hoops

For hairdo, Kriti Sanon chose middle middle-parted sleek bun

Kriti's soft makeup look and minimal accessories provided the perfect finishing touches to this chic ensemble.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor.

