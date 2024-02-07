Kriti Sanon's 7 Short Hair Looks For This Wedding Season

07 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Is there ever a time when a floral bun goes out of style? This red rose in Kriti Sanon’s hair reminds us of old-school movies.

Kriti Sanon opts for a sleek hair look to match the classiness of the whole look.

Kriti Sanon’s crown braided hairdo with beach waves is a perfect style for wedding functions.

Elevate the classic low bun by adding a few twisted strands in the front just like Kriti Sanon.

For haldi or sangeet, you carry can this low-curl hairstyle to look simple yet elegant.

The sleek bun is your way to go if you want a snatched look with your Indian attire.

Kriti Sanon’s basic braid hairstyle is classic and looks great with Indian as well as Western attire.

