Kriti Sanon’s 9 Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Weddings 2024

16 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Kriti Sanon steals our hearts in a sheer gold tulle saree and a matching corset blouse by Manish Malhotra.

The actress favours the bright colour palette in a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga from the Manish Malhotra collection.

Kriti Sanon sizzles in a black sheer saree teamed up with a shimmery gold blouse for an edgy look.

The diva makes a regal statement in a grey floral embroidery lehenga by Manish Malhotra and paired it with a full-sleeved blouse.

Kriti Sanon channels the glisten of sapphire in a black brick shimmer lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta.

Kriti leaves everyone stunned by donning a blush pink lehenga that features little white flowers all over it.

Kriti raises her fashion bar in a green-hued shimmer lehenga and styles it with straight hair.

The actress accentuates her style in a sequinned gold blouse and a floral embroidered lehenga paired with a matching dupatta.

Kriti Sanon glams up in a Scintillating silver lehenga featuring embellishments, glitzy accents and tone-on-tone embroidery.

