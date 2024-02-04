Kriti Sanon dished out major fashion goals in in Gucci black and pink polka dot dress

04 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable sense of fashion and oh-so-classy style

Kriti Sanon looked chic as she donned a mini dress from Gucci

Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

For glam picks, Kriti Sanon chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sleek eyeliner, glossy lips, blushed cheeks ad sharp contour

For hairdo, Kriti Sanon chose middle-parted ponytail styled with black bow

Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

