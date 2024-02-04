Kriti Sanon dished out major fashion goals in in Gucci black and pink polka dot dress
Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable sense of fashion and oh-so-classy style
Kriti Sanon looked chic as she donned a mini dress from Gucci
Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Kriti Sanon chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sleek eyeliner, glossy lips, blushed cheeks ad sharp contour
For hairdo, Kriti Sanon chose middle-parted ponytail styled with black bow
Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
