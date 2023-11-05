Kriti Sanon sets the internet ablaze with her sizzling appearance in a sexy red short dress.
Kriti Sanon left fans awestruck with her red-hot ensemble
Kriti Sanon complemented her look with a middle-parted high bun
Kriti Sanon soars mercury levels high in with her latest hot pictures
Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared Kriti's tempting pics on gram.
Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Krti chose subtle eyeshadow, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, perfect brows and glossy lips.
To round off, Kriti chose minimal yet elegant accessories that matched her look perfectly
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tara Sutaria Keeps it Classic in Ice Blue Saree & Deep Blouse