Kriti Sanon's Top 10 Enthralling Ethnic Looks From Adipurush Promotions
Kriti Sanon has captivated us with her enthralling traditional avatars for her recent film, Adipurush
Kriti sanon draped herself in an off-white silhouette and a zardosi border saree and looked heavenly for sure
Kriti mesmerized fans as she adorned a stunning grey saree from renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.
As per the official website, Kriti's gorgeous saree is worth Rs 114,900.
Kriti Sanon looked heavenly in gorgeous anarkali set with printed shawl
Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as ever as she complemented her attire with golden accessories
Kriti had delicate shimmering details throughout with golden patti borders.
Kriti Sanon opted for a chocolate brown drape from the designer label Arpita Mehta
Kriti Sanon picked a pastel green anarkali set from the designer Rimple and Harpreet Narula
Kriti Sanon has a gorgeous sleevless jacket to accompany the ensemble and teamed it up with a semi-sheer dupatta
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Foods That India Exports to The World