Kriti Sanon's Top 10 Enthralling Ethnic Looks From Adipurush Promotions

18 Jun, 2023

Kriti Sanon has captivated us with her enthralling traditional avatars for her recent film, Adipurush

Kriti sanon draped herself in an off-white silhouette and a zardosi border saree and looked heavenly for sure

Kriti mesmerized fans as she adorned a stunning grey saree from renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

As per the official website, Kriti's gorgeous saree is worth Rs 114,900.

Kriti Sanon looked heavenly in gorgeous anarkali set with printed shawl

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as ever as she complemented her attire with golden accessories

Kriti had delicate shimmering details throughout with golden patti borders.

Kriti Sanon opted for a chocolate brown drape from the designer label Arpita Mehta

Kriti Sanon picked a pastel green anarkali set from the designer Rimple and Harpreet Narula

Kriti Sanon has a gorgeous sleevless jacket to accompany the ensemble and teamed it up with a semi-sheer dupatta

