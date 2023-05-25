Content Creator Kusha Kapila at Cannes 2023

25 May, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Kusha Kapila wore dazzling purple corset and black skirt by Rimzim Dadu

Kusha somehow managed to secure their spot at the prestigious event

But, do you know why Kusha Kapila go to Cannes?

Kusha Kapila is attending the Cannes representing a skincare brand, Dr Sheth’s.

Kusha Kapila is the OG star of the content creator world.

Kusha Kapila has found a place in the hearts of millions with her sexy look today

