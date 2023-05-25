Content Creator Kusha Kapila at Cannes 2023
25 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kusha Kapila wore dazzling purple corset and black skirt by Rimzim Dadu
Kusha somehow managed to secure their spot at the prestigious event
But, do you know why Kusha Kapila go to Cannes?
Kusha Kapila is attending the Cannes representing a skincare brand, Dr Sheth’s.
Kusha Kapila is the OG star of the content creator world.
Kusha Kapila has found a place in the hearts of millions with her sexy look today
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Powerful Mantras of Lord Shiva