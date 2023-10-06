Lakshmi is The Goddess of Prosperity - 5 Rules of Success

06 Oct, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

1 - Meditate Meditation is integral to finding success and was practised by all the gods, including Lakshmi.

2 - Live Consciously Lakshmi led a simplistic and relaxed life with Vishnu.

3 - Passion Passion is important for finding success. Passion can be anything that works for you

4 - Strength Often, Lakshmi would give gifts of weapons to her followers that allowed them to fight back asuras, or demons so that they could overcome obstacles to peace.

5 - Courage Lakshmi would often take the form of the “Dhairya Lakshmi” in order to help her devotees get the courage to defeat evil. Sometimes, she would remove it all together.

Believe in the power of the divine and change your lifestyle to please Goddess Lakshmi for more success and prosperity in life.

