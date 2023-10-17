Latest Payal And Anklete Designs 2023
17 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Broad anklets like these look phenomenal on brides and married women. It also protects your ankle from injury.
These beautiful ghungroo payals will be perfect for a new bride-to-be.
The elegant silver anklets with pink and green stones are appropriate for married women.
This layered pearl anklet features two strands and it will add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your indian attire.
The traditional Kundan payals are adorned with beautiful gemstones and a series of small bells hanging on the chain.
These gorgeous antique anklets sparkle with high-quality stones to make them look more attractive.
The round charm mitten anklet is perfect for casual wear, you can pair it with your jeans, skirt, and other Western clothing.
