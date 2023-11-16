List of Indian Hotels Who Have Hosted Celebrity Wedding
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur - hosted the grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Russell Brand and Katy Perry tied the knot at Aman-i-Khas, Sawai Madhopur
Hilton Goa featured the grand wedding of Mouni Roy and Mukhar Roy
Suryagarh Jaisalmer-hosted the grand wedding of Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Taj Falaknuma, Hyderabad is the place where Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan married Ayush Sharma
The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh hosted the wedding of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha
Six Sense Barwara Hotel, Barwara, Rajasthan
The Mansion house, Alibaug organized the wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
