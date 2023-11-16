List of Indian Hotels Who Have Hosted Celebrity Wedding

16 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur - hosted the grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Russell Brand and Katy Perry tied the knot at Aman-i-Khas, Sawai Madhopur

Hilton Goa featured the grand wedding of Mouni Roy and Mukhar Roy

Suryagarh Jaisalmer-hosted the grand wedding of Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Taj Falaknuma, Hyderabad is the place where Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan married Ayush Sharma

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh hosted the wedding of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

Six Sense Barwara Hotel, Barwara, Rajasthan

The Mansion house, Alibaug organized the wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best 10 Must Visit Historical Places to Travel in Kolkata

 Find Out More