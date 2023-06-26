A glimpse at five major Lord Shiva temples that signify the Pancha Bhoota Sthalam or five elements of life.

26 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Jambukeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu: This divine Lord Shiva temple represents the 'Water' element.

Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents 'Fire' element.

Ekambareswarar Mandir Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents 'Earth' element.

Srikalahasteeswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh: The Shivalinga here represents 'Air' element.

Thillai Nataraja Temple, Tamil Nadu: This ancient Lord Shiva temple signifies the 'Sky' element.

