A glimpse at five major Lord Shiva temples that signify the Pancha Bhoota Sthalam or five elements of life.
26 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Jambukeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu: This divine Lord Shiva temple represents the 'Water' element.
Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents 'Fire' element.
Ekambareswarar Mandir Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents 'Earth' element.
Srikalahasteeswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh: The Shivalinga here represents 'Air' element.
Thillai Nataraja Temple, Tamil Nadu: This ancient Lord Shiva temple signifies the 'Sky' element.
