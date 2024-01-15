Love Story of Dimple Yadav - Akhilesh Yadav And Their Wedding Pics
15 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Dimple Rawat met Akhilesh Yadav when she was a student.
Dimple Yadav is a Member of Parliament. They have two daughters namely Aditi and Tina, and a son Arjun.
Akhilesh Yadav's family was opposed to their marriage, but they agreed after his grandmother Murti Devi approved.
Akhilesh and Dimple got married on 24 November 1999 when she was aged 21
Guests at her wedding included movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar
Dimple Yadav was a talented painter and was calm and composed. She had a liking for horse riding.
