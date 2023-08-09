Sobhita Dhulipala ate and left no crumbs at the premiere of Made in Heaven 2 last night.

09 Aug, 2023

Tanya Garg

Sobhita Dhulipala left nothing for the imagination with her quirky ensemble at the grand premiere of her upcoming series Made In Heaven 2.

Sobhita Dhulipala's ensemble features a body-hugging dress with swirl embellishments and patterns.

Sobhita Dhulipala poses with Arjun Mathur at the special screening of Made In Heaven Season 2.

Sobhita Dhulipala's outfit featured a high-rise neckline and a torso-revealing neckline.

Sobhita Dhulipala and the cast of Made In Heaven Season 2 make waves at the premiere.

Sobhita Dhulipala played bold in the flowy skirt cascading to form a floor-sweeping train and a see-through silhouette.

Sobhita Dhulipala completed her look with a chic hairdo and statement earrings.

Sobhita Dhulipala flaunted her glistening skin with a dewy makeup base, nude pink lips and mascara-laden lashes.

Sobhita Dhulipala arrives fashionably late at the special screening of Made In Heaven Season 2.

