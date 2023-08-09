Sobhita Dhulipala ate and left no crumbs at the premiere of Made in Heaven 2 last night.
Sobhita Dhulipala left nothing for the imagination with her quirky ensemble at the grand premiere of her upcoming series Made In Heaven 2.
Sobhita Dhulipala's ensemble features a body-hugging dress with swirl embellishments and patterns.
Sobhita Dhulipala poses with Arjun Mathur at the special screening of Made In Heaven Season 2.
Sobhita Dhulipala's outfit featured a high-rise neckline and a torso-revealing neckline.
Sobhita Dhulipala and the cast of Made In Heaven Season 2 make waves at the premiere.
Sobhita Dhulipala played bold in the flowy skirt cascading to form a floor-sweeping train and a see-through silhouette.
Sobhita Dhulipala completed her look with a chic hairdo and statement earrings.
Sobhita Dhulipala flaunted her glistening skin with a dewy makeup base, nude pink lips and mascara-laden lashes.
Sobhita Dhulipala arrives fashionably late at the special screening of Made In Heaven Season 2.
