Sobhita Dhulipala returns as Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven season 2
Sobhita Dhulipala looked unreal in a structured gold saree with statement pallu on the Made In Heaven season 2 poster.
Sobhita Dhulipala looks bossy and sassy in chic co-ord set - What do you think?
Sobhita Dhulipala oozes oomph in a floral bodycon-inspired top with a statement choker.
There is absolutely nothing that Sobhita Dhulipala, as Tara Khanna, cannot pull off, period!
Something as simple as a monochromatic suit? Only Sobhita Dhulipala can slay with poise.
Sobhita Dhulipala rocks a floral-printed satin shirt and beige pants in Made in Heaven season 2 trailer.
Sobhita Dhulipala, as Tara Khanna, keeps her fashion game in check with everyday chic wear. These pants and a shirt are another proof.
Sobhita Dhulipala looks breathtaking in a pastel pink embroidered saree.
Sobhita Dhulipala exuded elegance in a structured metallic saree in Made In Heaven season 2 trailer.
