Madhubala's Birthday: 7 Beauty Lessons to Learn From The Actress
23 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Madhubala, the epitome of beauty in Bollywood, had fanned out lashes long before it was a thing.
Madhubala’s arched eyebrows truly inspire us to bring back this trend.
The eternal beauty showcased her confidence in red bold lips that can never go wrong.
The timeless beauty was gifted with natural curls and that gave her face a childish look. These kinds of ringlet curls have now become a trend!
Madhubala had gorgeous eyes and she accentuated their features by highlighting them with kajal. You can also play up with your best features and stand out.
The Bollywood heroine Madhubala was known for her flawless skin and she took extensive care of her natural beauty.
Madhubala taught us that simple makeup that looks natural yet stylish. You just need to accentuate your features.
