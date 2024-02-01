Madhuri Dixit's 7 Millennial Fashion Looks
01 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black power suit featuring gold embellishment, a perfect boss lady look with a modern touch.
Madhuri Dixit embraces elegance in a black georgette saree paired with an embroidered blouse.
The actress opts for an indo-western look in a black and white embroidered crop top pants set with a matching cover-up.
Madhuri Dixit is like a sunshine wrapped in a yellow saree with an embellished coat.
Madhuri Dixit looks like a vision of a dream in this powder blue sheer saree, a perfect bridesmaid look.
The diva dons a blue shimmer cord set that features puff sleeves, an ideal look for a cocktail's night.
Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in a beautiful printed girlish kurta set.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Signs That Show You Are a Positive Person