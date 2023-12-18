9 Mesmerising Ethnic Looks Of Madhuri Dixit
18 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress made a statement in a vibrant yellow Anarkali with a ruffled embroidered dupatta.
Madhuri Dixit took away our breath in ivory suit with yellow dupatta
The actress looked beyond beautiful in this blush-pink lehenga featuring French knotted florets in shades of red.
Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance in a staple blue saree by Anita Dongre.
Madhuri Dixit Nene looked ethereally graceful in an ivory saree paired with a printed blouse highlighted by detailed hand embroidery of gotta.
The diva made a statement in a peach saree featuring rose motifs and sequin embroidery along the border.
The actress nailed the look in a blue ombre lehenga doused in sequins and a mirror work-detailed blouse.
The actress made heads turn in a white chikankari lehenga by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani
Madhuri Dixit channelled her soft glam appeal in a blush pink Anarkali jacket layered with a matching crop top and trousers.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Religious Books Everyone Should Read