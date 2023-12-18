9 Mesmerising Ethnic Looks Of Madhuri Dixit

18 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The actress made a statement in a vibrant yellow Anarkali with a ruffled embroidered dupatta.

Madhuri Dixit took away our breath in ivory suit with yellow dupatta

The actress looked beyond beautiful in this blush-pink lehenga featuring French knotted florets in shades of red.

Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance in a staple blue saree by Anita Dongre.

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked ethereally graceful in an ivory saree paired with a printed blouse highlighted by detailed hand embroidery of gotta.

The diva made a statement in a peach saree featuring rose motifs and sequin embroidery along the border.

The actress nailed the look in a blue ombre lehenga doused in sequins and a mirror work-detailed blouse.

The actress made heads turn in a white chikankari lehenga by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani

Madhuri Dixit channelled her soft glam appeal in a blush pink Anarkali jacket layered with a matching crop top and trousers.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Religious Books Everyone Should Read

 Find Out More