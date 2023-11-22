Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: 11 Healing Benefits Of Chanting Lord Shiva Mantra
22 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
"Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat'', the Mahamrityunjay mantra from the Rig Veda holds immense importance among Lord Shiva devotees.
'Om Tryambakam Mantra' is believed to have multiple benefits for our overall well-being.
The mantra is powerful and is believed to influence our minds and body.
Mahamrityunjaya mantra is said to be one of the most powerful of all the mantras.
Mahamrityunjaya mantra is chanted to protect ourselves from death and negative energies.
It is believed chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra purified the karmas and bestowed immortality.
Chanting the mantra protects your family from mental, physical, and emotional challenges.
It bestows a long, healthy life to those who chant it every day.
Mahamrityunjay mantra is believed to be the most powerful Lord Shiva mantra.
Mahamrityunjay mantra chanting helps conquer fear.
Mahamrityunjay mantra protects the individual from health problems and sudden death.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Small Things To Do To Improve Your Mental Health