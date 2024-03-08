Mahashivratri 2024 Elegance: 7 Celeb-Inspired Saree Looks For Lord Shiva Puja
08 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Capturing the essence of spring, Karisma Kapoor looks enchanting in a floral saree, its soft hues echoing romance.
Mouni Roy looks poised and dignified, standing in a striking pink Banarasi saree, the gold motifs enhancing her timeless elegance.
Radiant in simplicity, Janhvi Kapoor compliments the understated beauty of her gold saree, paired with minimal jewellery.
A vision of grace, Tamannah Bhatia exudes a classic charm in a shimmering silver saree, adorned with a traditional choker and statement earrings.
Bhumi Pednekar embodies opulent tradition in a golden green saree, with its intricate border mirrored in her regal jewellery
In a fuchsia pink and golden saree, Rakul Preet's coral-shade saree frames a moment of reflective poise
Katrina Kaif is a picture of grace in yellow, her saree's subtle sheen and delicate jewellery lend a touch of sunny sophistication.
