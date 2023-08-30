Weight Loss With Makhanas: 12 Effective Tips to Shed Kilos
Makhanas are the perfect snack to binge on through your weight loss journey.
Try to roast your makhanas until they turn a little brown for that perfect crunch and healthy snack.
You can also roast your makhanas with a spoonful of ghee and add salt for enhanced taste.
Are you craving chaat during your weight loss journey? Make makhana bhel with onions, tomatoes, and coriander.
Did you know that makhanas are gluten-free? The healthy snacks are ideal for people who are allergic to gluten.
Makhanas are low in sodium, cholesterol, fat, and carbohydrate content.
Makhanas are great detoxifying agents that help to flush out all the waste from your body.
Makhanas are rich in protein and fibre along with calcium.
You can snack on makhanas during fasts. They provide the necessary nutrients to your body.
Makhanas keep you full for an extended period of time. This is how you can avoid overeating.
Makhanas help to keep the digestive system on track with their fibre-rich content.
