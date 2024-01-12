Malaika Arora sets hearts ablaze in a stunning pink embellished lehenga
Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion
Malaika Arora took over the limelight in a stunning ethnic look
Malaika Arora wore a heavily embellished deep-neck blouse to pair up with pink lehenga
Malaika Arora struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Malaika Arora chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and mascara filled lashes
Malaika Arora's jewellery looked elegant and understated comprising jhumkas, golden bangles and a statement ring
