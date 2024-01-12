Malaika Arora sets hearts ablaze in a stunning pink embellished lehenga

11 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion

Malaika Arora took over the limelight in a stunning ethnic look

Malaika Arora wore a heavily embellished deep-neck blouse to pair up with pink lehenga

Malaika Arora struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

For glam picks, Malaika Arora chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and mascara filled lashes

Malaika Arora's jewellery looked elegant and understated comprising jhumkas, golden bangles and a statement ring

