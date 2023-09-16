Malaika Arora recently dropped a bundle of ravishing pictures from her dreamy photoshoot

16 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Malaika Arora sets hearts ablaze in sexy low-necked satin gown with a high-slit

Malaika time and again dishes out major style goals and we are loving every bit of it.

Malaika Arora impresses fashion police yet again with her drop-dead gorgeous outfit.

Malaika looked like a vision to behold, posing against a blue backdrop.

To complement her glamours avatar, she accessorised her outfit with stone studded earrings and chunky bracelets.

Malaika Arora looks all-things stunning in a blue stain gown.

For glam picks, Malaika Arora went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips and glowing skin.

