Malaika Arora recently dropped a bundle of ravishing pictures from her dreamy photoshoot
Malaika Arora sets hearts ablaze in sexy low-necked satin gown with a high-slit
Malaika time and again dishes out major style goals and we are loving every bit of it.
Malaika Arora impresses fashion police yet again with her drop-dead gorgeous outfit.
Malaika looked like a vision to behold, posing against a blue backdrop.
To complement her glamours avatar, she accessorised her outfit with stone studded earrings and chunky bracelets.
Malaika Arora looks all-things stunning in a blue stain gown.
For glam picks, Malaika Arora went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips and glowing skin.
