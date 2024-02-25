Malaika Arora is 'Too Glam to Give a Damn' in Red Beaded Gown
25 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Malaika's set the internet ablaze and abuzz with her over Rs 80K body fit gown with long tassle like sleeves.
Malaika gracefully flaunts completely beaded net gown like a diva!
Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in bodycon gown.
Those silver earrings amp up the entire fit check gracefully.
The fashion diva paints the town red with beads, sparkles and glamour!
Malaika Arora closed neck plunging neckline is the newest trend on the fashion block.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Famous Poems By Rabindra Nath Tagore