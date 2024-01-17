Malaika Arora To Kiara Advani: Pearl Blouse Inspiration By Celebs

17 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Deepika Padukone hops on the trend of pearl aesthetics by styling an embellished blouse with a pearl cape collar.

Alia Bhatt raises the temperature in a white blouse featuring a pearl embellished upper blouse. The gown was studded with 10,000 pearls.

Jahnvi Kapoor looks dreamy in a pearl-laden blouse, adding a touch of elegance to her white lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor looks spectacular in an ivory pearl saree with a pearl cape covering the upper blouse.

Kriti Sanon slays in a pearl-laden bustier paired with a simple white saree.

Kiara Advani steals the show in a pearl embellished blouse teamed up with an ivory-golden mermaid lehenga.

Fashion icon Malaika Arora aces the fashionable look in a pearl embellished blouse and a saree with a pearl border. She completed the whole look with a pearl studded collar.

