Malaika Arora To Kiara Advani: Pearl Blouse Inspiration By Celebs
17 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone hops on the trend of pearl aesthetics by styling an embellished blouse with a pearl cape collar.
Alia Bhatt raises the temperature in a white blouse featuring a pearl embellished upper blouse. The gown was studded with 10,000 pearls.
Jahnvi Kapoor looks dreamy in a pearl-laden blouse, adding a touch of elegance to her white lehenga.
Sonam Kapoor looks spectacular in an ivory pearl saree with a pearl cape covering the upper blouse.
Kriti Sanon slays in a pearl-laden bustier paired with a simple white saree.
Kiara Advani steals the show in a pearl embellished blouse teamed up with an ivory-golden mermaid lehenga.
Fashion icon Malaika Arora aces the fashionable look in a pearl embellished blouse and a saree with a pearl border. She completed the whole look with a pearl studded collar.
