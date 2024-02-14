Malaika Arora's 24K Golden Charm Will Make Your World Glitter - PHOTOS
14 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
In her latest photoshoot, she has charmed all her fans in that golden glittery charm and elegance.
Malaika Arora shines bright in the bodycon long glittery gown.
Malaika Arora raised the fashion bar with her stunning fashion styling moments.
Malaika Arora sizzles in thigh high slit golden gown.
Malaika Arora glams up the world in the crystal studded gown with high neck.
Malaika paired her glittery gown with a yellow fur long coat.
Malaika's pointed heels, fur coat and half bun amps p the entire look.
Malaika Arora is fashion diva we love to see!
