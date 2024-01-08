Maldives Like White-Sand Beaches In India
08 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Mandrem Beach in North Goa has white sand and is less crowded
Kalpeni island in Lakshadweep has the most scenic beaches. It's great for lazy walks and swimming.
Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by the turquoise blue water of the lagoon
Radhanagar beach in Andamans is one of the best beaches of India
Experience Maldives-like floating rooms in Tehri, Uttarakhand
Elephant beach in Havelock, Andamans has water activties like fishing, kayaking, banana boat riding, sofa boat riding, jet skiing
Kochi's Aquatic Floating Island Resort is no less than Maldives
