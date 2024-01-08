Maldives Like White-Sand Beaches In India

08 Jan, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Mandrem Beach in North Goa has white sand and is less crowded

Kalpeni island in Lakshadweep has the most scenic beaches. It's great for lazy walks and swimming.

Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by the turquoise blue water of the lagoon

Radhanagar beach in Andamans is one of the best beaches of India

Experience Maldives-like floating rooms in Tehri, Uttarakhand

Elephant beach in Havelock, Andamans has water activties like fishing, kayaking, banana boat riding, sofa boat riding, jet skiing

Kochi's Aquatic Floating Island Resort is no less than Maldives

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Less-Explored Islands in Lakshadweep to Add to Your 2024 Travel Wishlist

 Find Out More