Manish Malhotra: 8 Things To Know About The Fashion Designer

05 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Manish Malhotra has dressed A-list celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

Manish Malhotra's creations have been featured on the runways of international fashion weeks and worn by Hollywood celebrities

Manish Malhotra is well-known for his stunning bridal apparel, which combines traditional Indian designs with modern aesthetics

Manish Malhotra has dabbled in other fields such as jewelry, cosmetics, and home décor

Manish Malhotra is a passionate supporter of different social causes and has been involved in several charitable initiatives

Manish Malhotra's fashion empire is a multi-million dollar global enterprise

Manish Malhotra is a leading fashion designer in India, defining the country's fashion landscape

Manish Malhotra is actively interested in charity efforts that benefit causes such as education and women's empowerment

