Manish Malhotra: 8 Things To Know About The Fashion Designer
05 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Manish Malhotra has dressed A-list celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.
Manish Malhotra's creations have been featured on the runways of international fashion weeks and worn by Hollywood celebrities
Manish Malhotra is well-known for his stunning bridal apparel, which combines traditional Indian designs with modern aesthetics
Manish Malhotra has dabbled in other fields such as jewelry, cosmetics, and home décor
Manish Malhotra is a passionate supporter of different social causes and has been involved in several charitable initiatives
Manish Malhotra's fashion empire is a multi-million dollar global enterprise
Manish Malhotra is a leading fashion designer in India, defining the country's fashion landscape
Manish Malhotra is actively interested in charity efforts that benefit causes such as education and women's empowerment
