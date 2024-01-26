Mannara Chopra 9 Stylish Saree Looks too Bring on That Bling
26 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Mannara Chopra slays in fiery red saree and sleeveless blouse.
Mannara paired her glittering embroidered pink saree with a rainbow colour blouse and we cannot stop obsessing over it.
Mannara drapes a blingy sheer saree that is perfect for day parties.
The Bigg Boss 17 finalist serves glam in dual tone blue shimmer saree.
Mannara's royal blue and gold saree will take you back to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' Deepika!
Mannara Chopra paints the town pink with her smile in glittery baby saree and silken blouse.
Mannara Chopra exudes grace in six -yards of printed silk saree.
Mannara is all glammed up in this blue see-through saree
