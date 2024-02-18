Manushi Chhillar Serves High Dose of Glamour in Ice Blue Gown
Manushi Chhillar looked like Princess Elsa in a blue bodycon gown.
Manushi Chhillar chose a strapless busty ice blue-coloured gown for the 71st Miss World pageant in India.
Manushi Chhillar's dress costs Rs 2.15 lakh approx from Alex Perry's official site.
Manushi Chhillar's gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a plunge detail.
Manushi Chhillar accentuated her look with a choker neckpiece and statement rings.
Manushi Chhillar rounded up her look with silk straight locks falling beautifully on her shoulder.
Manushi Chhillar chose a pair of mesmerising blue studded heels for the event.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt Channels 'Rani Vibes' in Elegant Black Saree