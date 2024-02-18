Manushi Chhillar Serves High Dose of Glamour in Ice Blue Gown

18 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

Manushi Chhillar looked like Princess Elsa in a blue bodycon gown.

Manushi Chhillar chose a strapless busty ice blue-coloured gown for the 71st Miss World pageant in India.

Manushi Chhillar's dress costs Rs 2.15 lakh approx from Alex Perry's official site.

Manushi Chhillar's gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a plunge detail.

Manushi Chhillar accentuated her look with a choker neckpiece and statement rings.

Manushi Chhillar rounded up her look with silk straight locks falling beautifully on her shoulder.

Manushi Chhillar chose a pair of mesmerising blue studded heels for the event.

