Martyrs' Day: Mahatma Gandhi's 10 Most Inspiring Quotes to Live By
30 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Martyrs' Day marks the assassination of Bapu and is also observed as Shaheed Diwas marking the sacrifice of all the courageous soldiers for the motherland.
Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
“It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone.”
“It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”
“To lose patience is to lose the battle.”
“There is a sufficiency in the world for man’s need but not for man’s greed.”
“Strength does not come from winning. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”
“Relationships are based on four principles: respect, understanding, acceptance and appreciation.”
“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Hyderabad