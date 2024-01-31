Meera Chopra’s 7 Ethnic Outfits For This Shaadi Season
31 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Meera Chopra looks like a patakha in this white mirror work lehenga styled with matching accessories.
Meera Chopra dazzles in a pink embroidered net saree and exudes grace.
The diva looks fiery hot in a black shimmer saree and a bralette-style blouse.
Meera Chopra gives desi Barbie vibes in this beautiful peach saree and a matching floral blouse.
The actress looks like a vision of a dream in a pure white saree paired with a matching blouse.
The actress never misses a moment to shine. This gorgeous lehenga look with a braided hairstyle looks great on Meera Chopra.
Meera Chopra blooms in a white and yellow floral saree, perfect for a haldi ceremony.
