Meet The First Wife Of Maharana Pratap, Ajabde Panwar- AI Images

01 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Maharani Ajabde was born in Sisodia family in 1540.

She was the daughter of Rao Mamrakh Singh and Rani Hansabai.

Ajabde Punwar and Maharana Pratap were childhood friends and got married with the consent of both families.

Maharana Pratap married 11 times and Ajabde Punwar was his favourite wife.

Maharani Ajabde was only 15 years old when she married him.

she stood by Maharana Pratap’s side with loyalty as the queen.

The Maharana used to give confidential information to Ajabde

Maharani Ajabde gave birth to their eldest son Amar Singh who succeeded after his father.

Maharani Ajabde died in 1575 during the battle of Haldighati

