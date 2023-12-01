Meet The First Wife Of Maharana Pratap, Ajabde Panwar- AI Images
01 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Maharani Ajabde was born in Sisodia family in 1540.
She was the daughter of Rao Mamrakh Singh and Rani Hansabai.
Ajabde Punwar and Maharana Pratap were childhood friends and got married with the consent of both families.
Maharana Pratap married 11 times and Ajabde Punwar was his favourite wife.
Maharani Ajabde was only 15 years old when she married him.
she stood by Maharana Pratap’s side with loyalty as the queen.
The Maharana used to give confidential information to Ajabde
Maharani Ajabde gave birth to their eldest son Amar Singh who succeeded after his father.
Maharani Ajabde died in 1575 during the battle of Haldighati
