Mental Health to Blood Sugar, 7 Health Benefits of Eating Paneer Tikka
26 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
1. Good source of protein: Cottage cheese or paneer is one of the best sources of protein, especially if you are completely vegetarian.
2. Good for weight loss: Increasing the intake of protein is the way to lose weight and that's exactly where paneer becomes an essential part of your diet.
3. Helps build muscle: Paneer doesn't just build muscle mass but also allows muscles to recover and grow. However, you must continue to train well with this diet.
4. Helps manage blood sugar: Paneer is an amazing food for diabetics because of its low glycemic score. It is low in carbohydrate content.
5. Good for bones and teeth: Paneer is a good source of calcium and phosphorus - both these nutrients are essential for building better density of bones and stronger teeth.
6. Boosts immune system: Since Paneer contains a high level of zinc, it becomes an important element of your immunity-boosting diet. It helps in the recovery of common illnesses like colds, flu and viral infections.
7. Helps reduce stress and anxiety: Paneer increases the production of serotonin and neurotransmitter which help improve our mental health. It is also a rich source of tryptophan.
