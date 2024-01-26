Mithun Chakraborty's 8 Ever-Stylish Looks That Were Ahead of Its Time
Mithun Chakraborty popularly known as Mithun Da has been a Bollywood Icon. Apart from being a terrific actor, he has also been known for his vibrant fashion sense.
National-award winning actor is still remembered for his iconic song Disco-Dancer from the 90's era
Mithun Chakraborty taught us that simple styling doesn't have to be basic!
Mithun Chakraborty's dapper jackets in 90s were truly a fashion inspo for men
Mithun Chakraborty even gave quite a competition to his co-stars with his fashion picks.
Mithun Chakraborty's experimentation with leather jackets and pants still make everyone sweat
Mithun Chakraborty was way ahead in his fashion game. Even today, when he is spotted, his impeccable charisma outshines everyone.
Mithun Chakraborty showed us back then, how to style linen shirts effortlessly.
