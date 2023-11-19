Mohammed Shami's Networth: Inside Ace Bowler's Lavish UP Farmhouse, Car Collection and More
19 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Mohammed Shami has bowled us all over with his exemplary performance at the ICC World Cup 2023.
When not on the field, Shami enjoys a lavish lifestyle, however, stay grounded to his roots.
Here is a sneak-peak into his lavish and luxurious lifestyle.
The 33-year-old pacer owns a palatial farmhouse in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh that spread over 150 bighas.
With rising arc of Shami, his net worth for the year 2023 has been estimated at around $6 million or Rs 47 crore.
His opulent house has modern style pool, open areas for his pitch practise as well.
Shami seems to have a swanky car collection. Reportedly, he owns Jaguar F-type, BMW 5 series, Audi, Fortuner.
According to a report by GQ, it is nearly worth Rs 15 crore.
Apart from this, he spread his magic in IPL as well making records for taking several wickets. He earned Rs 6.25 crore from Gujarat Titans as well.
Shami also advertises and endorses brands like Nike, Stanford, OctaFX and Blitzpools.
