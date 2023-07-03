Oiling twice a week is beneficial for your hair during the monsoon season. Just a gentle oil massage will keep your hair healthy and happy.
Oiling your scalp keeps it free from dandruff, eczema, and other fungal infections in the Monsoon.
Oiling your hair during the monsoon keeps your hair both hydrated and nourished.
Applying oil on your hair during the monsoon protects them against dryness and humidity.
You can easily style your hair if you keep them nourished with frequent oil massages.
Apply oils like almond, amla, and coconut to keep your hair healthy and happy.
Oiling your hair during the monsoon keeps your hair hydrated and prevents dry and flaky scalp.
What you eat determines how your hair quality will be! Diet plays a significant role in keeping your hair healthy.
Add proteins like eggs, walnuts, dairy products, and green vegetables to keep your hair in good condition.
Oiling your hair keeps your scalp healthy and eventually reduces hair fall.
