Monsoon Skin Care: 8 Tips For Healthy Skin
15 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Cleansing is important to remove extra diet, oil and dust particles
Keep the skin hydrated. Drink water, eat skin healthy food and keep it moisturised.
Exfoliation helsp to unclog pores and remove the dead skin. It will allow the skin to breathe
Use oil free products or blotting paper during make-up to control oil during monsoon.
Maintain proper skin hygiene. Clean between fingers, nose area, toes where there are chance of bacteria and fungi to thrive.
Use night creams to keep skin plump and healthy. However, avoid touching the face several times during he day to avoid acne breakout.
Even though cloudy, always use sunscreen before going out.
Keep make-up waterproof, minimal and light so that skin can breathe.
