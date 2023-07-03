Monsoon Skin Care: 8 Tips to Prevent Acne at Home
03 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Monsoon may trigger acne problems for many people.
There are several factors like rainwater, humidity, temperature that can trigger acne. Here are some tips to prevent acne problems during rainy days
Wash and Cleanse: Wash your face properly with water. It will help to remove the acne-causing particles.
Build Immunity: Try to maintain a strong immunity system, to protect your skin from bacteria.
Makeup in Moderation: Avoid wearing makeup for the whole day and always remember to take off your makeup before bed.
Honey and Lime: Mix honey and lime and apply to your face regularly. It will help to prevent oily skin.
Food Check: You must avoid oily, spicy foods and caffeine. Instead add fruit and vegetables in your diet to keep your skin healthy.
Hydration: Keeping yourself hydrated will help your skin to be free from pimples and acne problems.
You may try to mix a few drops of neem oil with almond or coconut oil and apply it to your affected areas.
This is just generic remedies which may differ from person to person. Always consult a dermat for proper advise.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Everyday Foods For Glowing Skin