At IIFA 2023, Mouni Roy made several heads turns in all-white ensemble
Mouni Roy never shies away from experimenting with her looks
For IIFA awards night, Mouni Roy dazzled in sleeveless white ruffled gown
Mouni Roy's white ensemble features ruffled neckline with exquisite embroidery and sheer detailing at the bottom
With white pristine dress, Mouni Roy kept her makeup look bold and glossy
Mouni Roy struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Mouni complemented her ensemble with a middle-parted bun hairstyle
Mouni Roy, the ultimate fashionista, took over the limelight at IIFA awards.
