At IIFA 2023, Mouni Roy made several heads turns in all-white ensemble

28 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Mouni Roy never shies away from experimenting with her looks

For IIFA awards night, Mouni Roy dazzled in sleeveless white ruffled gown

Mouni Roy's white ensemble features ruffled neckline with exquisite embroidery and sheer detailing at the bottom

With white pristine dress, Mouni Roy kept her makeup look bold and glossy

Mouni Roy struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Mouni complemented her ensemble with a middle-parted bun hairstyle

Mouni Roy, the ultimate fashionista, took over the limelight at IIFA awards.

