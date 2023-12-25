Mouni Roy's Wedding Wardrobe Wonders
25 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mouni Roy exudes sheer elegance in a black saree with intricate gold embroidery. The actress added glamour to the whole look with a gold necklace.
Mouni Roy spells a cast on her fans in a gorgeous with a matching blouse.
Mouni Roy made a statement in a silver shimmer saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.
Actress Mouni Roy radiates grace in an all-white lehenga styled with a red rose in her hair, a classic look for the Indian wedding season.
Mouni Roy explains the real meaning of elegance and sophistication in this blush-pink floral lehenga.
Mouni Roy looks ethereal in a contrasting lehenga of peach and red colour. The statement earrings have excited the whole look.
Mouni Roy looks like a beam of sunshine in a yellow strapless gown.
Mouni Roy dons a red satin saree with a glitzy blouse, turning it into a perfect party or wedding number.
