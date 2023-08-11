Mrunal Thakur exudes boss-lady vibes in stylish suit
While sharing her images on gram, Mrunal captioned it ''Suit and tie ☑️''
Mrunal Thakur's recent post on Instagram leaves fans in awe as she flaunts her new boss lady avatar
Mrunal Thakur struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Mrunal went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour and nude lip shade.
Whether it’s the girl-next-door look or the powerful boss avatar, Mrunal has proved that she can pull off anything with panache.
Mrunal complemented her elegant suit with a stylish tie
Mrunal impresses fashion police with latest set of pics
