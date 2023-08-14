Mrunal Thakur takes away our breath in a sky blue-coloured dress in the latest photos.
Mrunal Thakur exuded an unreal glow in her blue tier dress with a tiny cut-out.
Mrunal Thakur won our hearts in her halter neck pleated dress.
Mrunal Thakur flaunts her glistening skin in the latest photos.
Mrunal Thakur's hair was styled with a classic centre part that fell on her shoulders.
Mrunal Thakur completed her look with matching strap footwear.
Mrunal Thakur accessorised with diamond rings and a sleek bracelet.
Mrunal Thakur opted for a natural look with nude pink lips.
Mrunal Thakur's fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Famous Left-Handed Indians