Mrunal Thakur takes away our breath in a sky blue-coloured dress in the latest photos.

14 Aug, 2023

Tanya Garg

Mrunal Thakur exuded an unreal glow in her blue tier dress with a tiny cut-out.

Mrunal Thakur won our hearts in her halter neck pleated dress.

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her glistening skin in the latest photos.

Mrunal Thakur's hair was styled with a classic centre part that fell on her shoulders.

Mrunal Thakur completed her look with matching strap footwear.

Mrunal Thakur accessorised with diamond rings and a sleek bracelet.

Mrunal Thakur opted for a natural look with nude pink lips.

Mrunal Thakur's fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation.

