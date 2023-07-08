Mrunal Thakur shows how to ace denim-on-denim look on the streets of Dubai

08 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Mrunal Thakur impresses fashion police with her sexy denim co-Ord set

While sharing pictures on gram, Mrunal captioned it ''I don't want to say Du-bye. I'll be back soon Dubai.''

Mrunal Thakur surely knows how to ace any look with class and elegance

Mrunal Thakur takes over the streets of Dubai in an Indigo wrap crop top and trousers worth Rs 13k

For glam picks, Mrunal opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and glowing skin

Mrunal Thakur paired her look with an indigo denim blazer worth Rs 16k

Mrunal is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Lust Stories 2

Mrunal Thakur complemented her look with dainty gold accessories and side-parted hairdo

