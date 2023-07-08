Mrunal Thakur shows how to ace denim-on-denim look on the streets of Dubai
Mrunal Thakur impresses fashion police with her sexy denim co-Ord set
While sharing pictures on gram, Mrunal captioned it ''I don't want to say Du-bye. I'll be back soon Dubai.''
Mrunal Thakur surely knows how to ace any look with class and elegance
Mrunal Thakur takes over the streets of Dubai in an Indigo wrap crop top and trousers worth Rs 13k
For glam picks, Mrunal opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and glowing skin
Mrunal Thakur paired her look with an indigo denim blazer worth Rs 16k
Mrunal is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Lust Stories 2
Mrunal Thakur complemented her look with dainty gold accessories and side-parted hairdo
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Effective Yoga Asanas to Boost Memory Power