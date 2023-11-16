Mrunal Thakur Glitters Like Fuljhari in Rs 1.8 Lakh Sequin Lehenga
Mrunal Thakur oozes oomph in hot sequin lehenga for Rs 1,88,000.
Mrunal Thakur looked bombshell in her hot festive attire in the latest photos.
Mrunal Thakur's lehenga came with a deep neck blouse with intricate sequin work.
Mrunal Thakur paired her full-sleeved blouse with a matching flared skirt.
Mrunal Thakur's flowy skirt came with gold and black embroidered sequin.
Mrunal Thakur wore a pair of diamond stud earrings and a whopping ring with her festive look.
Mrunal Thakur styled her lush locks into soft curls that beautifully fell on her shoulders.
