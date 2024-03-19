At an awards night, Mrunal Thakur made several heads turn with her all-black look

19 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in a black side slit gown with golden embellishments

Mrunal Thakur exuded high dose of elegance in a sensational high-slit super hot gown.

For glam picks, Mrunal Thakur opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and glowing skin

Mrunal Thakur took away our breath with her latest pictures on gram

The gold chains attached to Mrunal's outfit looked stunning as well

Mrunal Thakur's wavy hairdo and minimal accessories elevated the whole look perfectly

