At an awards night, Mrunal Thakur made several heads turn with her all-black look
Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in a black side slit gown with golden embellishments
Mrunal Thakur exuded high dose of elegance in a sensational high-slit super hot gown.
For glam picks, Mrunal Thakur opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and glowing skin
Mrunal Thakur took away our breath with her latest pictures on gram
The gold chains attached to Mrunal's outfit looked stunning as well
Mrunal Thakur's wavy hairdo and minimal accessories elevated the whole look perfectly
