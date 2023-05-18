Mrunal Thakur is one of the select Indian celebs to make their debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
Mrunal Thakur's caption on her hot photos read, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes."
Mrunal Thakur shared about ten pictures, some of which were in black and white.
Mrunal Thakur JUST wore a swimsuit for her debut appearance at Cannes 2023.
Mrunal Thakur wore a black swimsuit with lace trousers and a glitter jacket.
Mrunal Thakur made a stellar statement with a blingy, oversized jacket.
Mrunal Thakur rounded up her look with sexy black-coloured heels.
Mrunal Thakur's wavy strands made a bit of a statement for itself.
Mrunal Thakur made her fans go 'uff' with her latest hot photos in a glamourous avatar.
Mrunal Thakur once again proves that black is her colour. What do you think?
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sneak Peek Into The History Of Durex Condoms