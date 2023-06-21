Mrunal Thakur flaunts her super glam style statement in sizzling co-Ord Set
On Tuesday, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram and shared series of pictures in a printed denim co-Ord set.
Mrunal Thakur shines like no one in sheer top with matching bralette and a long skirt
Mrunal Thakur struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Mrunal Thakur simply nails her every look one after another
Mrunal's see-through top and skirt is from the website, Moonray and costs Rs 31k
Mrunal accentuated her Co-Ord set with golden hoops, statement rings and open tresses.
For glam picks, Mrunal went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and blushed cheeks
