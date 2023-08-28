Must Have Office Essentials | Full Checklist
1. Plants- carry a positive energy at workplace. Tabletop plants like bamboo, and Jade plant require less care and add more greenery to your workplace.
2. Stationery Items- are always useful, it is suggested to keep a small packet on stationery items that includes markers, pins, stapler, scissors.
3. Having sanitizers on your office desk can be really helpful specially during emergency situations.
4. Productivity planners is a must to carry. Planners like these can help you segregate your work.
5. Keeping snacks at your office desk can help you keep active if you're feeling drowsy.
6. Mint or Chewing gum can become your lifesavers at times when you have bad breath.
7. Adding insulated mouse pads at your office desk can be really helpful and it gives comfort to your wrist.
8. Carrying your Insulated mugs can be really helpful as you reduce waste and it is easy to carry anywhere and anytime.
9. Laptop stands come into use when your laptop overheats and with these stands you can adjust your viewing levels and keeps your laptop ventilated.
Thanks For Reading!
