Tripti Dimri made several heads turn in black as she attended the Animal's success bash last night.
Animal has been a career-defining film for Tripti Dimri
Tripti did a whole lot of justice to the colour black with her oh-so-hot looks.
For glam pics, Tripti chose minimal eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and nude lip shade
Tripti Dimri struck stylish poses for the paparazzi
For her hairstyle, Tripti opted for open middle-parted wavy locks that complemented her look perfectly
After her popular character of Zoya in Animal, Netizens are currently crushing over her
What are your thoughts on Tripti Dimri's stunning look?
